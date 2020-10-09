Sign up
Flower Bell
I took this at Kew Gardens, and then played with the light, shadow and colour. (Confession)
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
JudyG
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
8
8
2
1
(Mostly) London Life
Canon EOS 77D
5th October 2020 3:30pm
George
No need to confess, it's a valid part of photography and very effective here.
October 9th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Gorgeous texture and patterns!
October 9th, 2020
