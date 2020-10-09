Previous
Next
Flower Bell by 365jgh
282 / 365

Flower Bell

I took this at Kew Gardens, and then played with the light, shadow and colour. (Confession)
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

JudyG

@365jgh
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

George
No need to confess, it’s a valid part of photography and very effective here.
October 9th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Gorgeous texture and patterns!
October 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise