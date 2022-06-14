Previous
Next
Cruising off the beautiful coast of Svalbard, north of Norway. by 365jgh
Photo 653

Cruising off the beautiful coast of Svalbard, north of Norway.

14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

JudyG

ace
@365jgh
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Just beautiful! I'd love to feel those temps right now too.
June 22nd, 2022  
JudyG ace
@marlboromaam I know what you mean!
June 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise