And the culprit for the pigeon frenzy is...She's braver than me! Thoug some of us who were old enough remembered Trafalgar Square in the days you could buy birdseed and get pigeons to sit on your arm. Those were the days... by 365jgh
Photo 820

27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

JudyG

ace
@365jgh
224% complete

