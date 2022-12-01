North Island Robin at Zealandia/Te Māra a Tāne. Zealandia is the world's fully fenced urban ecosanctuary created to protect New Zealand's native species - mainly birds - who have been decimated by the impact of humans and the mammals (like rats) they brought with them. Because Aotearoa/New Zealand was isolated before this many birds had no defences to these predators eg they nested on the ground. The sanctuary has attempted to restore the forest and freshwater systems as closley as possible to their pre-human state. Many species are thriving again