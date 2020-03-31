Previous
Tree Roots by 365karly1
Photo 869

Tree Roots

I saw this mass of tree roots along an eroded shoreline. Had to play with them a bit😉
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Karly

ace
@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera.
Peter Dulis ace
love it - fav
March 31st, 2020  
