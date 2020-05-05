Sign up
Photo 896
Just Watching
These Canada geese seem to be mesmerized by the power of the spring run- off water flow.
5th May 2020
5th May 20
Karly
ace
@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera. Popular Posts -
Graeme Stevens
ace
Awesome, love it
May 6th, 2020
Milanie
ace
love the angle to the rock (and its amazing detail and color) that run off brings out the blue tones - even caught the spray - love those two geese watching nature at work.
May 6th, 2020
