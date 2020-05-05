Previous
Just Watching by 365karly1
Photo 896

Just Watching

These Canada geese seem to be mesmerized by the power of the spring run- off water flow.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Karly

@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera.
Graeme Stevens ace
Awesome, love it
May 6th, 2020  
Milanie ace
love the angle to the rock (and its amazing detail and color) that run off brings out the blue tones - even caught the spray - love those two geese watching nature at work.
May 6th, 2020  
