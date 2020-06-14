Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 926
Bitterroot
Montana's state flower. These are most often found on the east side of the state. When I find them where on live, in NW Montana, it is always a treat!
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
Karly
ace
@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera. Popular Posts -
Kaylynn
Very pretty shot - ours is the Bluebonnet
June 14th, 2020
Leslie
ace
beautifully captured
June 14th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
June 14th, 2020
