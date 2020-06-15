Previous
Snyder Creek in Glacier Park by 365karly1
Photo 927

Snyder Creek in Glacier Park

I can't pass by this creek without photographing it. It is so pretty and looks different each season. Lots of fast moving icy water this time of year - straight from the mountains.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Karly

@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera.
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
June 15th, 2020  
