Photo 940
Sunset at Double Arrow Lodge
This is the view from the cabin deck that my daughter-in-law and I stayed at for a few days recently. Beautiful sunsets because of fire on the other side of the mountains. The haze in the air was caused by the smoke.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
0
0
Karly
ace
@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera.
Leave a Comment
