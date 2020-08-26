Previous
Found Rock by 365karly1
Photo 947

Found Rock

This lovely little rock was found along the river with a note on the back. Someone traveling through our state was sprinkling them here and there hoping they would make the discoverer smile! What a sweet gesture during these difficult times.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Karly

I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera.
