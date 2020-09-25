Previous
Long Exposure Practice by 365karly1
Long Exposure Practice

I love the look of long exposures that I see here on this site and elsewhere. It's fun to practice and takes some time to do which forces me to slow down and consider all the elements of my image. That's good for me - must slow down more:)
Karly

ace
@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera.
Danette Thompson ace
Looks fabulous, of course. It is nice to slow down.
September 25th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 25th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
September 25th, 2020  
