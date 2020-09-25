Sign up
Photo 952
Long Exposure Practice
I love the look of long exposures that I see here on this site and elsewhere. It's fun to practice and takes some time to do which forces me to slow down and consider all the elements of my image. That's good for me - must slow down more:)
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Karly
ace
@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera. Popular Posts -
952
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks fabulous, of course. It is nice to slow down.
September 25th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 25th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
September 25th, 2020
