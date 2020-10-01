Previous
Fall Crocus by 365karly1
Photo 955

Fall Crocus

I love Fall Crocus. When all the other flowers in our area are finished blooming, the Fall Crocus has just begun. They also have beautiful stalks in the Spring.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Karly

I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera.
