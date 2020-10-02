Sign up
Photo 956
Sunset on Flathead Lake
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Karly
ace
@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera.
956
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Milanie
ace
Just beautiful! You composed it real nicely with the silhouetted grass forming the base for that wonderful color.
October 3rd, 2020
Karly
ace
Thanks Lanie - so funny because I JUST commented on your photo:)
October 3rd, 2020
Taffy
ace
Wow - this is simply stunning. Great timing.
October 3rd, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 3rd, 2020
