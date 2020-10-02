Previous
Sunset on Flathead Lake by 365karly1
Sunset on Flathead Lake

2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Karly

@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera.
Just beautiful! You composed it real nicely with the silhouetted grass forming the base for that wonderful color.
October 3rd, 2020  
Thanks Lanie - so funny because I JUST commented on your photo:)
October 3rd, 2020  
Wow - this is simply stunning. Great timing.
October 3rd, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 3rd, 2020  
