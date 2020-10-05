Previous
Valley View by 365karly1
Photo 958

Valley View

5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Karly

ace
@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera. Popular Posts -
Monique ace
Beautiful landscape
October 5th, 2020  
KV ace
Lovely vista.
October 5th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful view
October 5th, 2020  
