26 / 365
Morning Coffee at home
I've done much better latte art than this, but we have recently become vegan. Vegan milk does not have such a nice fine texture as dairy, but I'm slowly getting better.
9th April 2019
9th Apr 19
Nick
ace
@365nick
I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London. I work for Discovery Channel as...
365
X-T30
9th April 2019 10:25am
Tags
white
,
coffee
,
flat
