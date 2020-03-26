Previous
Bedroom Fireplace by 365nick
33 / 365

Bedroom Fireplace

When we first came around the house we now live in, the original features are what attracted us to it. This fire place was white, I painted it black, it looks so much better.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Nick

