Another walk by the Thames by 365nick
47 / 365

Another walk by the Thames

This was taken a few days ago. The Thames path is still relatively busy, so not such a good choice for a walk at present.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Nick

Nick
I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London.
