Previous
Next
89 / 365
Porters Greengrocers
Continuing my series of shops in Kingston that wont exist soon. Mr Porter is 90 and can't really run the shop anymore. He does open it occasionally with the help of his daughter, but only sells plants.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Nick
ace
@365nick
89
Taken
21st May 2020 6:44pm
london
kingston
