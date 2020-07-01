Previous
Electricity Substation
Electricity Substation

This is an early electricity substation in Kingston. I love the symbols over the doors, even the fence has a jagged electrical feel. Dan Brown would have a field day. “A meeting place for the nights Templar conveniently located near Ravens Ait”
1st July 2020

Nick

I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London.
