Early morning in Richmond Park
I've been watching the weather, and predicted that this morning would be misty, so I got up at 0530 and cycled to the park. Unbelievable numbers of Lycra clad cyclists, but not much mist.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Nick
ace
@365nick
I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London. I work for Discovery Channel as...
197
photos
27
followers
26
following
53% complete
1
365
X-T30
5th September 2020 7:48am
Tags
london
