Early morning in Richmond Park by 365nick
197 / 365

Early morning in Richmond Park

I've been watching the weather, and predicted that this morning would be misty, so I got up at 0530 and cycled to the park. Unbelievable numbers of Lycra clad cyclists, but not much mist.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Nick

