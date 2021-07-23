Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 518
St Mary Magdalene, Newark
Because Newark and the surrounding countryside is very flat, the spire of the church can be seen from great distances away and from almost any direction. When working in my garden its like being watched by an all seeing eye.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@365nick
I am a married, gender fluid person. I am biologically male, but enjoy dressing as female and can just about "pass" in public. Other hobbies...
518
photos
47
followers
34
following
141% complete
View this month »
511
512
513
514
515
516
517
518
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
4th July 2021 5:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
newark
,
st
,
mary
,
magdalene
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close