St Mary Magdalene, Newark by 365nick
Photo 518

St Mary Magdalene, Newark

Because Newark and the surrounding countryside is very flat, the spire of the church can be seen from great distances away and from almost any direction. When working in my garden its like being watched by an all seeing eye.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Nick

