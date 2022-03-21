Sign up
Photo 690
A noideawhatitis on a stick no.1
OK not a insect in the wild - this was at my photography club
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
2
0
Nick
@365nick
I have recently retired and have moved from London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. Hobbies include playing guitar, cycling, extreme coffee geeking, photography and film making. I...
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful, whatever it is.
March 21st, 2022
George
ace
Absolutely brilliant.
March 21st, 2022
