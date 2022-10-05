Sign up
Photo 715
Rambling in the Rain
Out walking with the Ramblers this morning around Southwell
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
1
0
Nick
@365nick
I have recently retired and have moved from London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. Hobbies include playing guitar, cycling, extreme coffee geeking, photography and film making. I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
5th October 2022 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh my ..... that looks so very damp !
October 5th, 2022
