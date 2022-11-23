Sign up
Photo 752
Sculpture of Irena Sendler
Sculpture of a Polish war hero, Irena Sendler.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-57601563
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
1
1
Nick
@365nick
I have recently retired and have moved from London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. Hobbies include playing guitar, cycling, extreme coffee geeking, photography and film making.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
14th November 2022 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
newark
LManning (Laura)
ace
The choice of black and white and the fog make this particularly evocative.
November 23rd, 2022
