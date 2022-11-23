Previous
Sculpture of Irena Sendler by 365nick
Sculpture of Irena Sendler

Sculpture of a Polish war hero, Irena Sendler.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-57601563
23rd November 2022

Nick

@365nick
LManning (Laura) ace
The choice of black and white and the fog make this particularly evocative.
November 23rd, 2022  
