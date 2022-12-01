Previous
Escher Leaves by 365nick
Escher Leaves

I left it too late, not enough leaves, but a good idea - next year . ....
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Nick

@365nick
I have recently retired and have moved from London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. Hobbies include playing guitar, cycling, extreme coffee geeking, photography and film making.
