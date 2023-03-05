Previous
Andrew's Wood by 365nick
Photo 840

Andrew's Wood

Andrew, Chris and myself have been meeting every Tuesday morning since the New Year and between us have planted the majority of this 500 tree wood. I can't wait to see what this looks like in 20 years time.
5th March 2023

Nick

I have recently retired and have moved from London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. Hobbies include playing guitar, cycling, extreme coffee geeking, photography and film making.
