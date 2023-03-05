Sign up
Photo 840
Andrew's Wood
Andrew, Chris and myself have been meeting every Tuesday morning since the New Year and between us have planted the majority of this 500 tree wood. I can't wait to see what this looks like in 20 years time.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Nick
@365nick
I have recently retired and have moved from London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. Hobbies include playing guitar, cycling, extreme coffee geeking, photography and film making.
Photo Details
5
5
365
365
X-T30
X-T30
Taken
7th March 2023 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
