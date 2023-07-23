Sign up
Photo 949
River Dove
I’ve learnt a fabulous iPhone trick. Take a “Live Photo” click on it and from the drop-down select long exposure.
23rd July 2023
Nick
ace
@365nick
I have recently retired and have moved from London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. Hobbies include playing guitar, cycling, extreme coffee geeking, photography and film making.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
23rd July 2023 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
