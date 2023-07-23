Previous
River Dove by 365nick
River Dove

I’ve learnt a fabulous iPhone trick. Take a “Live Photo” click on it and from the drop-down select long exposure.
Nick

@365nick
I have recently retired and have moved from London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. Hobbies include playing guitar, cycling, extreme coffee geeking, photography and film making.
