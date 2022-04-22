Previous
Reading at the Diner by 365ollie
Reading at the Diner

I went to my favorite diner for breakfast to motivate me for the day and to have some reading time. I found another reader!! Maybe I need to start a Diner Book Club. I like her reflection in the window.
22nd April 2022

Sherry

@365ollie
