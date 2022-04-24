Previous
“Rain Drops Keep Falling on My Head” by 365ollie
3 / 365

“Rain Drops Keep Falling on My Head”

Came home on a rainy night and took pics of my Hellebores or “ Lenten Roses”. I was curious about the porch light and it performed well. I loved the rain drops and shadows and light on the leaves.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Sherry

@365ollie
