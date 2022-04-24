Sign up
3 / 365
“Rain Drops Keep Falling on My Head”
Came home on a rainy night and took pics of my Hellebores or “ Lenten Roses”. I was curious about the porch light and it performed well. I loved the rain drops and shadows and light on the leaves.
24th April 2022
Sherry
@365ollie
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
22nd April 2022 9:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-seasonal
