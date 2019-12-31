Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1083
Life from above
Here's what I have learned over looking back over this year's project, I have:
taken over 100 photos (this is a milestone of sorts right)
followers (thank you!!!)
simplified my compositions and
developed a decent portrait portfolio.
I realized that I like:
costumed people
ballet photography
color
shooting abstracts (didn't realize this)
shooting raptors (though I have no idea of what I am doing) and
abandoned things
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lori
@365project_ljl
1083
photos
10
followers
0
following
296% complete
View this month »
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
31st December 2019 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close