Previous
Next
Life from above by 365project_ljl
Photo 1083

Life from above

Here's what I have learned over looking back over this year's project, I have:

taken over 100 photos (this is a milestone of sorts right)
followers (thank you!!!)
simplified my compositions and
developed a decent portrait portfolio.

I realized that I like:

costumed people
ballet photography
color
shooting abstracts (didn't realize this)
shooting raptors (though I have no idea of what I am doing) and
abandoned things
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Lori

@365project_ljl
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise