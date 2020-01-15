Previous
Five Corners by 365project_ljl
Photo 1089

Five Corners

This house is slated for removal soon so I figured I had best get this shot before the building collapses on its own or is razed.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Lori

@365project_ljl
