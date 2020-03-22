Previous
spiraling downward by 365project_ljl
Photo 1123

spiraling downward

Am spending this next week while we are all in quarantine to revisit images and transform them into B&W.
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Lori

@365project_ljl
308% complete

