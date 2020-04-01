Previous
Next
IR: Kirby by 365project_ljl
Photo 1133

IR: Kirby

Kirby was much more pronounced when the IR filter was applied to this image than to the original color or B&W versions.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Lori

@365project_ljl
310% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise