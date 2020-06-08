Previous
Next
white peacock by 365project_ljl
Photo 1200

white peacock

though technically not a peacock; it's a genetic variant of some kind of peafowl. Nor is it an albino though from a distance it sure looks like one.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Lori

@365project_ljl
329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise