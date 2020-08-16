Sign up
Photo 1259
readjusting
When I headed out to the fields, the sky was cloudy, no wind but when I stated shooting, the wind kicked up, the clouds departed and the sun was incredibly bright all of which gave me...high key.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Lori
@365project_ljl
1260
345% complete
View this month
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
Views
5
5
365
Canon EOS Rebel T7i
14th August 2020 11:37am
