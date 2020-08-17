Previous
Next
School Street Bridge by 365project_ljl
Photo 1260

School Street Bridge

The Bridges, Barns and Bldgs project concludes as month's end. Discovered that it is a bit of a challenge to compose an interesting bridge shot without the telephone wires, cellphone towers, traffic, trees etc in the way.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Lori

@365project_ljl
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise