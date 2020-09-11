Previous
Washington Crossing National Cemetary by 365project_ljl
Photo 1283

Washington Crossing National Cemetary

Decided to take another route home and the sign said go left. So I followed and happened upon the Washington Crossing National Cemetary which opened in 2009 with over 200 acres to serve veterans in the greater Philadelphia area.
11th September 2020

Lori

@365project_ljl
