Photo 1373
Fog in the snow.
As the sun was setting, the air was rapidly cooling, and the fog and mist rolled in creating a soft but disconcerting moment by the woods.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Lori
@365project_ljl
1373
photos
9
followers
0
following
376% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7i
Taken
17th December 2020 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
