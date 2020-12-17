Previous
Fog in the snow. by 365project_ljl
Fog in the snow.

As the sun was setting, the air was rapidly cooling, and the fog and mist rolled in creating a soft but disconcerting moment by the woods.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Lori

@365project_ljl
