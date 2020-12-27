Previous
still connections by 365project_ljl
Photo 1383

still connections

Firt attempt using Topaz Studio 2. Never noticed the numbers at the top when I initially processed this image. This tool is going to be a lot of fun but it's going to chain me to the laptop isn't it?
Lori

@365project_ljl
