Photo 1383
still connections
Firt attempt using Topaz Studio 2. Never noticed the numbers at the top when I initially processed this image. This tool is going to be a lot of fun but it's going to chain me to the laptop isn't it?
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
0
0
Lori
@365project_ljl
1383
9
0
1383
Views
4
365
Canon EOS R
6th December 2020 5:16pm
Public
