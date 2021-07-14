Previous
Next
The FIRST ever... by 365project_ljl
Photo 1580

The FIRST ever...

Shark Tank Blimp at 128 feet long and 44 feet high is flying along the East Coast this month traveling an average 250 miles a day. It flew over the house earlier today.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Lori

@365project_ljl
432% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise