Day 3 by 365projectannette2025
3 / 365

Day 3

Walking through Chapelfield Gardens on a bitterly cold day, the cones on this pine tree caught my attention. Seeing the blue sky just makes you feel so much better.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Annette

@365projectannette2025
