Previous
1000019910 by 365projectannette2025
24 / 365

1000019910

I love the detail found on this Indian wood carving from the late 20th Century.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Annette

@365projectannette2025
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact