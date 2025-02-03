Previous
1000020028 by 365projectannette2025
34 / 365

1000020028

The round leaf formation was the reason for this photograph.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Annette

@365projectannette2025
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact