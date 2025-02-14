Previous
1000020214 by 365projectannette2025
45 / 365

1000020214

It was once said that Norwich had a church for every week of the year. I wonder how many there are now? This is St Giles On The Hill.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Annette

@365projectannette2025
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact