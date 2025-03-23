Previous
1000020819 by 365projectannette2025
82 / 365

1000020819

Dragons Hall, a Grade 1 listed building dating back to the 1430's was once a merchants house but is now the home of the National Centre for Writing.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Annette

@365projectannette2025
