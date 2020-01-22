Previous
365-2020-22 by 365projectcareylee
365-2020-22

Day 22 Library Shelfie Day
We have many bookshelves yet we still have piles and piles of books everywhere. This is part of my 'to-read' pile with my current book on top.
22nd January 2020

Carey Lee

@365projectcareylee
