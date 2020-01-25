Previous
365-2020-25 by 365projectcareylee
Photo 577

365-2020-25

Day 25 Opposite Day
Thankfully we are getting the opposite weather from what we had last week. From -51 C at the coldest to +1 today. We all like this much better. I grabbed all the kids I could find and made them sit outside for my picture.
Carey Lee

