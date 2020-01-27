Sign up
Photo 579
365-2020-27
Day 27 Off Prompt
When you have a couple foggy days in a row, you get the most beautiful hoarfrost you can imagine. I have to go off prompt when the world looks like this! Moxie and I went out to meet Mattea from the bus with this picture in mind.
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
Carey Lee
@365projectcareylee
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th January 2020 7:28am
