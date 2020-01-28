Previous
365-2020-28 by 365projectcareylee
Photo 580

365-2020-28

Day 28
No lego for me today. I have been working through a course on food photography and thought I'd practice today. It was much harder than I anticipated...
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Carey Lee

@365projectcareylee
159% complete

