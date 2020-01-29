Previous
365-2020-29 by 365projectcareylee
Photo 581

365-2020-29

Day 29 Puzzle Day
I always avoid a puzzle that has too much sky. But the sun came out today and it looked so beautiful with the frost.
Just trying to make my picture fit the prompt somehow...
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Carey Lee

@365projectcareylee
159% complete

